Gary Vaynerchuk: Here's How Businesses Should Use Twitter And Facebook

Gary Vaynerchuk – a wine connoisseur and an Internet sensation – says that social media is the greatest opportunity for marketers we’ve ever seen. That is, if companies understand and use tool like Facebook and Twitter correctly.

Instead of pushing more ad content on social sites, businesses should start a dialogue with loyal customers, and not only deal with complaints.

Vaynerchuk who turned family liquor store into a wildly successful $60 million business by starting a web wine tasting video show that popularised his brand has recently authored a book — The Thank You Economy. He also founded Vayner Media – a consulting firm specializing in social media.

Watch the video above for insights on how businesses should use social online tools to keep their current, and future, customers happy.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

