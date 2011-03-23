Gary Vaynerchuk Joins The Daily

Photo: Entrepreneur

Gary Vaynerchuk — prolific tweeter, self-promoter, and wine connoisseur — will call the House That Rupe Built home.He joins The Daily as a video host, contributing a weekly feature called “The Next Wave.”



The segment will cover the world of Twitter and presumably touch on some of the themes in his books, Crush It! Why Now Is The Time To Cash In On Your Passion and The Thank You Economy.

In a statement announcing the news, Daily editor-in-chief Jesse Angelo said, “His quick wit and unique point of view make him a great fit, and we believe our subscribers will find his insights on the merging worlds of business, technology, and social media useful, as well as entertaining.”

