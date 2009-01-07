Gary Shilling's 2009 Predictions: We're Still Screwed

Last year, economist Gary Shilling humiliated the rest of the economic forecasting industry by going 13 for 13.



As promised, here are Gary’s predictions for this year:

Every one of our 13 investment strategies for 2008 worked last year. Some of them have been fully exploited so we dropped them from this year’s list. But others are only partially achieved in view of our dire outlook that the worst global financial crisis and deepest worldwide recession since the 1930s will continue throughout 2009.

So we’ve retained 10 of our 2008 strategies this year, some in modified form, and added two new ones.

1. Sell homebuilder stocks and bonds.

2. If you plan to sell your house, second home or investment houses anytime soon, do so yesterday.

3. Sell some housing-related stocks.

4. Sell some consumer discretionary spending companies.

5. Sell most commercial real estate.

6. Sell some commodities.

7. Sell emerging market equities.

8. Sell emerging market debt.

9. Buy the dollar.

10. Sell stocks in general. (S&P 500 to 600)

11. Sell consumer lenders’ equities.

12. Buy, carefully, high-grade bonds.

