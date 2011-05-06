Gary Shilling: Sell Your House YESTERDAY

Photo: A Gary Shilling & Co.

Gary Shilling says you should have sold your house “yesterday” because prices still have a long way to fall.In his latest investment letter, Shilling wrote (via Pragmatic Capitalist), “Sell your house, second home or investment single-family houses yesterday, if you plan to do so any time soon (unfavorable) Excess inventories are likely to push prices down another 20%.”



It’s one of Shilling’s 11 investment themes, which also include the strength of rental properties in the current market. He also thinks homebuilders will continue to be a wreck.

Shilling has been bearish on housing for sometime, and stood firm on that 20% drop. He believes it’s one of the factors that could derail the current recovery.

Check out Shilling’s full thesis on why house prices are going to fall another 20% >

