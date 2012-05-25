GARY SHILLING: Everyone Raving About The US Manufacturing Renaissance Is Overlooking One Key Detail

Manufacturing is coming back to the U.S. And bearish economist Gary Shilling isn’t refuting that.
However, the problem with the type of manufacturing that’s coming back is that it’s not generating jobs.
Shilling explains why.
