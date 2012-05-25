GARY SHILLING: Everyone Raving About The US Manufacturing Renaissance Is Overlooking One Key Detail

Manufacturing is coming back to the U.S. And bearish economist Gary Shilling isn’t refuting that.



However, the problem with the type of manufacturing that’s coming back is that it’s not generating jobs.

Shilling explains why.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Shilling Invited Us Into His Amazing Bee Farm

Gary Shilling Doubts Facebook Will Trade Above Its IPO Price

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.