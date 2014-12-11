Here's Why Anybody Who Is Somebody In Finance Is Getting This Bottle Of Honey From Gary Shilling

Every holiday season in December, legendary economist Gary Shilling mails a bottle of fresh honey to a selected group of people who work in finance.

Shilling is a recreational beekeeper and has an apiary in the back yard of his New Jersey home. He has sent clients, colleagues, friends and experts in finance he likes a honey bottle for years. (Our deputy editor Sam Ro just got one in the mail.)

We visited Shilling’s home a couple of years ago and he told us all about the challenges and benefits of beekeeping.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

