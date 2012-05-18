Gary Shilling Has A Hilarious Message For You On This Bottle Of Honey

People who follow Gary Shilling closely know that he’s one of the most bearish economists on Wall Street.



People who follow Shilling really closely also know that he’s an avid apiarist who bottles his homemade honey and distributes them to friends and clients every Christmas.

We spent the day with Shilling and we have a series of incredible videos coming. But in the mean time, here’s a glance of what’s to come:

Photo: Business Insider / Sam Ro

