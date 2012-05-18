Gary Shilling Doubts Facebook Will Trade Above Its IPO Price

Gary Shilling is one of the most accomplished economists in Wall Street history. And lately, he has been bearish on the economy.



He’s also bearish on Facebook ahead of its IPO.

Business Insider asked him about it today.

“I’d be interested to see if this thing ever goes above its offering price,” he said.

Watch our video to get more of Shilling’s thoughts on Facebook and social media.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

