DEFLATION'S COMING, Says Gary Shilling, And It's Going To Clobber The Stock Market

All through the market rally and budding economic recovery of the past 18 months, most people concluded that the crisis was over and it was time to start worrying about inflation again. But strategist Gary Shilling of A. Gary Shilling & Co. stuck by his guns:



It was DEFLATION we needed to worry about, Gary said. And it was BONDS, not stocks, that investors should be buying.

Well, Gary’s bearishness on the stock market caused him to miss a nice run, but he has been dead right about bonds. And he has also been right about the potential for deflation–as evidenced by the recent Consumer Price Index numbers and the fact that most other strategists have come to agree with him.

So what’s Gary’s current outlook?

Same as it ever was:

Prepare for chronic deflation, buy bonds, and sell stocks.

Why is Gary still expecting deflation? Because consumers still have way too much debt, and this debt will take decades to work off. Also, consumers are saving money again, which means they aren’t spending it. Banks have plenty of cash and reserves, but the demand for money just isn’t there. And when consumers are strapped and credit is contracting, prices tend to fall. (See Gary’s charts here >)

Gary’s biggest concern about his deflationary outlook, in fact, is that most strategists have come to agree with him (the crowd is often wrong). But, for now, is sticking with his call.

Why Deflation? See charts supporting Gary’s argument here >

Why deflation? For starters, the Fed has been giving money away for free for two years now, but it hasn't done any good... Prices are still falling. Why are prices still falling when money is free? Because the free money is just sitting in bank reserves--it hasn't been pumped into the economy The way bank reserves get pumped into the economy is through loans...but demand for loans is still dropping. And one reason demand for loans is still dropping is that we've got debt coming out of our ears. The ratio of debt to GDP is at an all-time high (and look what happened to it during the Depression) Consumers are the main engine of the economy, and THEY still have debt coming out of their ears The huge consumer debt load means not only that consumers are reluctant to borrow more, but that they're actually SAVING. And when they're saving, they're not spending. The same thing happened in Japan, of course, after their massive debt binge. Look how much success Japan has had stimulating inflation over the past 20 years Meanwhile, despite the struggling economy, the stock market is still expensive So Gary thinks we're still mired in the middle of a secular bear market for stocks Falling prices are GOOD for bonds, however, because they reduce yields and make bond prices go up. That's why bonds have been in a bull market for 20 years, and Gary thinks it will continue until the 30-year yield hits 3% So, buy some bonds, says Gary. Just make sure you jettison them before the end of the deflation trend...

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.