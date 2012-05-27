Gary Shilling: 2 Things Make Copper A More Reliable Economic Indicator Than Oil

There are two commodities that are watched particularly closely for their abilities to predict the direction of the global economy: copper and oil.



Economist Gary Shilling is bearish on both.

Shilling recently invited Business Insider to his home where he explained to us, among other things, why copper is a more reliable economic indicator than oil.

In this segment, he explains. He also explains why he thinks China’s economy is headed toward a hard landing.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

