Economist Gary Shilling Gave Us An Intimate Look At His Extremely Uneconomical Hobby

Gary Shilling has an unusual hobby: he’s a beekeeper. And for years, the legendary economist has been sharing his homemade honey with clients and close friends.



Harvesting and selling honey is a notoriously money-losing business. As he explains, apiaries make their money by providing pollination services to the agriculture industry.

Shilling neither offers pollination services nor sells his honey.

Business Insider recently spent a day with Shilling at his New Jersey home…or apiary…where he showed us what bees and honey are all about.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

