Gary Shilling: Avoid These 12 Investments In The Age Of Deleveraging

Photo: A Gary Shilling & Co.

Economist Gary Shilling says the only possibility for the next decade is massive deleveraging from the global credit bubble.That’s why America is headed for deflation, even as the Fed increases the money supply, Shilling writes in a new book, The Age Of Deleveraging.



As corporations and households pay down debt, US corporations will be plagued with slow growth. The rest of the world will get dragged down too, as no emerging market can pick up the slack from the US consumer.

There’s a lot for investors to watch out for. Shilling names some of the biggest bombs.

