Gary Shilling: China's Controlled Slowdown Could Turn The Eurozone Crisis Into Subprime 2.0

Gary Shilling spoke with Bloomberg Television this morning about the impact of the yuan revaluation. Shilling thinks there are far bigger worries lurking in the eurozone.



0:50 The Chinese government is probably making the wrong move here. They’re trying to slow things down, but the timing is terrible with the eurozone crisis, and this may end up a sequel to the subprime crisis of 2008.

1:45 U.S. banks have 48% ($1.5 trillion) of their global exposure in the eurozone and UK, so sovereign debt cuts there will hurt the financial sector.

2:50 The “socialisation of debt” is the real issue at hand right now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.