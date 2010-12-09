Gary Sheffield Wants To Make A Comeback With The Rays At Age 42

Photo: AP Images

40-two-year-old slugger Gary Sheffield wants to make a return to the major leagues, preferably with the Tampa Bay Rays.Sheffield last played in 2009 with the New York Mets and hit .276 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI. Sheffield says he got a call from a team last year that wanted him to play right field every day, but he wasn’t sure if it had the potential to be a winner so he declined.



In his time off Sheffield has been advising a group of seven minor league players on how to handle their money as part of his new business venture, the Gary Sheffield Management Team.

Sheffield currently lives on Harbor Island in Tampa Bay, a short drive from Tropicana Field. He has been working out frequently and believes he can help a team, but whether he’ll get a chance to prove it is anyone’s guess.

