Gary Paulsen, author of teen fiction novels like the ‘Hatchet’ series, has died aged 82

Gary Paulsen with some of his books. JOEY MCLEISTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Author Gary Paulsen has died aged 82, Publishers Weekly confirmed.

He wrote books including the award-winning “Hatchet” series.

He told fans last year that “writing for you is just about the greatest thing I’ve ever known.”

Author Gary Paulsen died on Wednesday morning at age 82, Publishers Weekly confirmed.

Paulsen had written more than 200 books, according to Vulture, including the popular “Hatchet” series.

Paulsen won the Newbery award, which recognizes American literature for children, three times, including for the first book in the “Hatchet” series in 1988.

He thanked readers of his books in a 2020 interview with Scholastic, saying: “Thank you a million times over for reading ‘Hatchet,’ and all the Brian books, and all my books all these years.

“Most writers can only dream of the kind of readers you have been. I’d write if no one ever read any of my books, but it’s been so much sweeter knowing you were on the other side of the page. I’ve said it before, but writing for you is just about the greatest thing I’ve ever known, along with dogs and the wilderness.

“Let’s keep it going: I’ll keep writing for as long as I breathe, if you keep reading like a wolf eats.”