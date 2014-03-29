Watch Gary Oldman Try To Sell You An HTC Phone Without Even Bothering To Say Why You Should Buy It [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Gary Oldman stars in a new ad for HTC that flips the script for celebrity endorsements. Instead of touting the phone’s many features, Oldman says HTC is for people who know how to make their own decisions. The ad is by HTC’s new agency, Deutsch LA.

Coca-Cola pulled the Diet Coke Slurpee from 7-Eleven stores after many of the stores had problems with the freezing consistency of the product.

Amazon denied a report from the Wall Street Journal that said it was planning to introduce a free video-streaming service over the internet.

NBCUniversal is shutting down websites DailyCandy and Television Without Pity. The move will affect about 67 staffers, some of whom could be moved to other NBCUniversal properties.

Lowe Campbell Ewald hired senior copywriter Melissa Goliczewski and senior art director Erica Turner. Both creatives come from Publicis Kaplan Thaler and will be working on the Unilever account.

Sapient Nitro acquired the digital creative agency Campfire.

ESPN senior director of direct response Michael K. Lyons is leaving to join InterMedia Advertising, where he will be the agency’s new vice president and media director.

A new Supreme Court decision could open the door for more companies to sue each other under the Lanham Act, a federal statute covering trademark infringement and false advertising claims. The court ruled that companies do not have to be direct competitors in order to sue each other for false advertising, meaning that suppliers and any other businesses that can claim they were harmed by false advertising will have an opening.

