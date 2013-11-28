Gary Oldman Has A Thanksgiving Message For Americans On Behalf Of The British

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t exactly in the Thanksgiving spirit.

“It is weird that we have a feast every year celebrating our escape from England,” the late night host joked.

But English actor Gary Oldman is taking the American holiday personally.

“This year as you consume your annual feast known as Thanksgiving, consider this: not only did you flee our homeland to avoid paying taxes, you now pay it so willingly you run our faces in it with a big, fat food orgy,” explains an angry Oldman.

“But guess what?” asks the actor. “We’re glad you’re not British anymore … so f— off.”

To hear the rest of Oldman’s rant on Thanksgiving, watch below:

