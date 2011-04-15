British Football Legend Gary Neville Designs A Revolutionary Underground Home

Photo: Courtesy of Make Architects/Wikimedia Commons

Even the former captain of the Manchester United, Gary Neville, is having housing problems. Neville wants to build a very interesting underground home in Bolton, UK, but the town’s planning committee rejected the proposal (via Curbed).But Neville is fighting for his underground flower shape house, arguing that the house is extremely eco-friendly.



The 8,000 square foot home would be the first zero-carbon property in north west England and the surrounding Pillnine hillside would barely be affected by the construction because of the uniquely designed contours of the home.

Neville has been in close contact with Make Architects, the architects designing the home.

