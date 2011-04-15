British Football Legend Gary Neville Designs A Revolutionary Underground Home

Leah Goldman
neville

Photo: Courtesy of Make Architects/Wikimedia Commons

Even the former captain of the Manchester United, Gary Neville, is having housing problems. Neville wants to build a very interesting underground home in Bolton, UK, but the town’s planning committee rejected the proposal (via Curbed).But Neville is fighting for his underground flower shape house, arguing that the house is extremely eco-friendly.

The 8,000 square foot home would be the first zero-carbon property in north west England and the surrounding Pillnine hillside would barely be affected by the construction because of the uniquely designed contours of the home.

Neville has been in close contact with Make Architects, the architects designing the home.

From above, the home looks like a flower

The inside design is very modern

Huge windows for optimum light

The gorgeous Pillnine hillside area

Porch area

A view from above at night

Originally plans for the home

The Yankee captain has a very different style

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Derek Jeter's $20 Million Penthouse Gets Pimped Out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.