U.K. Vetoes Extradition Of Legendary Hacker To The US

Photo: AP Images

A man who admitted to accessing U.S. government computers in search of UFOs won’t be stepping foot on American soil any time soon.U.K. Home Secretary Theresa May ruled early Tuesday that computer hacker Gary McKinnon won’t be extradited to the United States, The Associated Press tweeted.



Before today’s decision, The Daily Mail reported May would introduce plans to make it more likely U.K. citizens would be tried in that country.

McKinnon, a 46-year-old man who’s been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, hacked U.S. government computers from his north London home during his search for “little green men,” according to The Daily Mail.

If he had been sent to the U.S. and had been convicted, he could have faced up to 60 years in jail, the BBC reported.

DON’T MISS: The US Government Has Found A Sneaky Way To Punish Megaupload

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.