England Physical Therapist Dislocates Ankle Celebrating A Goal At The World Cup

England physical therapist Garry Lewin dislocated his ankle after his team scored a 37th-minute goal to tie the game with Italy 1-1.

After Daniel Sturridge scored the goal, ESPN cameras cut to the sidelines, where someone was down:

After initially thinking it was a photographer, the injured man was eventually identified as Lewin, the team’s well-respected trainer. He was stretchered off:

England later told ESPN that he had a dislocated ankle. Reporters on the scene confirmed it came in the ecstasy of the Sturridge goal:

