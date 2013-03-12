REPORT: Morgan Stanley Is About To Make A Big Job Offer To One Of CNBC's Hosts

Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino reports that CNBC’s Gary Kaminsky is in talks with Morgan Stanley to be the vice chairman of its brokerage unit, according to sources familiar.



Kaminsky, who is CNBC’s capital markets editor, is expected to receive his official offer from Morgan Stanley today, the report said.

Prior to joining CNBC, he spent two decades working as a managing director/money manager at Neuberger Berman.

