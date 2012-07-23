Walk Through The Ruins Of Gary, Indiana

Dina Spector
Gary, Indiana

Photo: Sylvain Margaine/www.Forbidden-places.net

Gary, Indiana was once of the centre of American steel production. Movie theatres, department stores, and restaurants were part of the fabric of a bustling industrial city. Now Gary is a ghost town.Broadway Avenue in downtown Gary, formerly a commercial hub of the community, is a strip of vacant buildings and empty sidewalks. The city is plagued by high unemployment, crime and a shrinking population.

Gary was founded in 1906 for the workers of the United States Steel Corporation. The population peaked at around 180,000 in 1960. Eventually overseas competition led to massive layoffs. White flight to the suburbs further depressed the city. 

Today there are about 80,000 people living in Gary. The city lost around 25 per cent of inhabitants in the last decade alone.  

Photographer Sylvain Margaine documented the decay of Gary in 2006. The pictures are featured on his site Forbidden Places. Although recently there has been some effort to revive Gary, including economic incentives for technology companies, the photographs depict the struggles of a city tinkering on the edge of collapse.  

The Standard Liquors Building

Gary Public Schools Memorial Auditorium

Most of the building was destroyed in a 1997 fire that ripped through a section of Broadway

A defunct Post Office building

The Palace theatre opened in 1925. It was shut down in 1972.

The theatre's interior

Inside Gary's Methodist Church

The auditorium of an abandoned school building

Gary isn't the only industrial city to turn to dust

