THE FULL RANT: Paranoid Energy CEO Unloads On Internal Leakers

The weird five-page long memo Gary Holden, the CEO of ENMAX, wrote all (1,500) of his employees a couple of weeks ago was intended to warn employees not to leak information to the press.



Inevitably, the memo leaked to the press almost immediately after it was sent. First in part, and now we have embedded the full version below, thanks to a tipster who kindly sent it to us.

Holden wrote the memo in the wake of a media scandal about his high pay package and his financing parties with rockstars (Tom Cochrane and Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip) with company money.

Obviously he was heated about being a victim of the press, because he writes passionately for paragraph upon paragraph, first about the “campaign” against his firm:

“The anti-ENMAX campaign took flight on September 16, 2010. On that date, one of our competitors sent a defamatory letter to the media, prospective mayor candidates and city aldermen. This competitor, (who shall go nameless because he does not deserve the dignity of being recognised) appears to have had two primary goals.”

Then he goes off on the person behind the campaign. It must be some sort of a scare-tactic to frighten anyone who might out of leaking information in the future.

“As some of you might be thinking, where did this information come from in the first place? We asked the same question. It was quite clear that this information could only have been assembled by a senior executive who was no longer in the loop. We have deduced that only someone close to the action would have known which facts to conveniently leave out.

“After a short process of elimination, we have a pretty good idea who this was. Given its malicious intent and possibility this person may not be finished, we are compelled to stop this person as soon as possible. We have initiated legal steps to stop this malicious behaviour. I have faith that this will work. But for all of you, rest assured, we will not take this extraordinary effort to hurt our reputations lightly.”

And then he explains why he’s paid so much:

“As for the comments about my salary, let me share these thoughts with you. It is true that I am paid well. If some of you find that objectionable I can relate to that sentiment. I remember thinking the same thing when I was younger. It is a very human reaction to question the pay packets of the well paid. If it makes you feel any better, I can assure you that the ENMAX executive pay scale is benchmarked with our peer companies (such as TransAlta, EPCOR and ATCO); just as it is at all levels throughout the

company. I know I am blessed and fortunate to have this role and getting handsome pay cheques is one of the benefits.”

… And then he makes you wonder if he should be. The next page and a half is dedicated to detailing his tireless efforts to plan the perfect “parties with rockstars.” (It starts in the middle of page 3. Next to the random photo.)

Maybe Holden intended the memo to get out. He mentions on the first page that “the truth will get out” and “the truth will set us free.”

Well, the truth is no different from what the media said initially, and Holden needed 5 pages to justify his behaviour so. The truth backfired.

Letter



