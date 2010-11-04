Enmax CEO Regrets Writing 5-Page Tirade About Leaker Who Told Press About His Ridiculous Parties

Gary Holden, the CEO of Enmax, a Canadian energy company, sent a 5-page long memo to employees last week that scolded one employee for leaking information about his lavish parties and senior executives high bonuses to the press.



We can’t find the full memo, but we’ve pieced together some of what it says – and it’s bad.

In five pages, Holden offends probably everyone that read it, but he especially offends the person who he thinks leaked information about him.

Reports began surfacing weeks ago about Holden’s “lavish” company spending on drivers, and parties with rockers Tom Cochrane and Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip.

In the memo, Holden goes narc on who ever leaked those stories. He says he’s going to ferret the source out.

From the Sun, who got the memo:

Suspicion has fallen on a “senior executive who was no longer in the loop,” Holden reveals in the memo.

“Given its malicious intent and possibility this person may not be finished, we are compelled to stop this person as soon as possible. We have initiated legal steps to stop this malicious behaviour.”

Then he dishes with all 1500 of his employees about his paranoid suspicion that someone big is behind everything, including what he called the “attacks” in the media.

Holden referred also to the concerted efforts of a “competitor” who attempted to tarnish the reputation of Enmax with city council for his company’s personal gain.

“The stories were based on untruths and misrepresentations, initiated by individuals who hope to personally gain if Enmax faces difficulty,” he wrote.

And check out how Holden gets real with the people in his company – it’s pretty condescending.

I am “paid well,” he conceded.

“If some of you find that objectionable, I can relate to that sentiment. I remember thinking the same thing when I was younger. It’s a very human reaction to question the pay packets of the well-paid.”

The worst part is that instead of dismissing the media’s reports, Holden justifies the spending reported.

“To be clear, they were not frivolous fun,” Holden said, noting the events were part of a “carefully crafted” marketing plan for green “home generation” products his company will be rolling out soon.

“They were hard work to organise and required virtually the entire marketing team to execute.”

Oof. That’s just a few sentences. Imagine five pages of that.

