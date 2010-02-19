Former News Corp. Executive Gary Ginsberg Swoops In To Time Warner

Looks like Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes has found his right-hand man to replace veteran PR guy Ed Adler: It’s former News Corp. communications chief Gary Ginsberg, according to the New York Post.



Ginsberg left News Corp as Rupert Murdoch’s top communications executive in November. At Time Warner, he will oversee communications and marketing strategy across the company.

Adler announced he was leaving the company earlier this week.

Although the deal isn’t official yet, sources told the Post his appointment is “just the first stage of what will ultimately be a restructuring of Time Warner’s senior-management ranks under Bewkes.”

