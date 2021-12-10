SEC chief Gary Gensler says he’s asked staff to propose tougher SPAC rules so that investors aren’t sucked in by hype

SEC Chair, Gary Gensler. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

SEC chief Gary Gensler called for tougher rules around SPACs, saying investors shouldn’t be pulled in by “plain old hype.”

“The investing public may not be getting like protections between traditional IPOs and SPACs,” he said Thursday.

The SEC is probing Donald Trump’s social-media venture and EV-startup Lucid Motors’ blank-check deals.

Gary Gensler signaled tougher oversight of blank-check companies by the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying he was concerned investors don’t get the same protections as with traditional initial public offerings.

Gensler said Thursday he’s asked SEC staff to pitch new rules around leveling the playing field for special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) participants. These should be in line with other IPOs in terms of disclosure, marketing practices, and gatekeeper obligations.

“I’ve asked staff to serve up recommendations about how investors might be better informed about the fees, projections, dilution, and conflicts that may exist during all stages of SPACs, and how investors can receive those disclosures at the time they’re deciding whether to invest,” he said in a speech.

SPACs offer private companies that have aspirations of going public a faster and less costly route than a traditional IPO. They typically aim to first secure a stock-market listing and then acquire or merge with the private company.

Moreover, these types of investment vehicles allow companies to make rosy projections about their revenue growth over five years, while companies going public via an IPO cannot.

While they’ve been around for decades, SPACs became all the rage in finance as they raised more money in the first quarter of 2021 than in all of 2020. But some see the blank-check boom as cooling off, especially after investigations into two of the most notable deals struck this year.

The SEC is investigating the deal between Digital World Acquisition Corp and former President Donald Trump’s new social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group. EV-startup Lucid Motors also received an SEC subpoena this week, seeking information about the financial projections it made when merging with Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Separately, most of the shareholders in BuzzFeed’s SPAC partner, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, last week withdrew 94% of their money raised by the fund ahead of its listing.

In his remarks Thursday, Gensler said he believes such vehicles have “additional conflicts inherent to their structure” and has asked staff to provide recommendations that ensure SPAC investors aren’t drawn into puffed-up deals.

“Currently, I believe the investing public may not be getting like protections between traditional IPOs and SPACs,” he said.

He also touched on overstated marketing practices used in a SPAC’s target IPO process, which could provide incomplete information to an investor.

“Investors may be making decisions based on incomplete information or just plain old hype,” Gensler said. “It is essential that investors receive the information they need, when they need it, without misleading hype.”

