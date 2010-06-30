Is Goldman's Gary Cohn Going To Say Something Really Dumb To Congress Today?

Photo: WEF

That question forms the subtext of this WSJ profile of Goldman’s #2 executive Gary Cohn.He’ll be speaking today in front of the FCIC, and apparently mincing words is not his specialty:



Mr. Cohn also is well-known for being direct, even by Wall Street standards. During the credit crisis, he spotted ex-Goldman executives John Thain and Peter Kraus having dinner at San Pietro restaurant in New York. Mr. Thain now is chief executive of CIT Group Inc., while Mr. Kraus leads AllianceBernstein Holding LP. “They are a pair of Goldman retreads,” Mr. Cohn remarked to his dinner companion, according to people familiar with the conversation.

At a meeting of senior Goldman executives in fiscal 2006, Mr. Cohn was told he would earn $53 million that year—the same amount as Jon Winkelried, who then shared the duties of president with Mr. Cohn and was at the meeting. “Well, that is hardly fair,” Mr. Cohn said.

The good news is that the FCIC is basically an irrelevency at this point, with FinReg done (right?) and the real action happening with Goldman and the SEC (and whatever investigations may be in the works at the DOJ). Cohn can probably be pretty blunt to Phil Angelides & Co., and not be too worried.

