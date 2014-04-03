Amazon's First Ad For The Fire TV Features Gary Busey... And It's Super Weird

Amazon has made an ad for its new connected television product, the Fire TV, that touts the product’s voice search capabilities.

The ad stars eccentric actor Gary Busey, who describes how frustrated he becomes when he talks to inanimate objects that refuse to really listen to him.

You can watch the ad here:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

