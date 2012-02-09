Gary Busey Reportedly Just Filed For Bankruptcy, But He's Still Doing The Happy Dance

Gary Busey has made millions after appearing in more than 70 films throughout his nearly 45-year-long career, but the “Celebrity Rehab” star filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in California yesterday after it was revealed he has less than $50,000 to his name and up to $1 million in various debts.



According to offcial documents obtained by TMZ, Busey owes money to everyone “from the IRS … to various lawyers … UCLA Medical centre … Wells Fargo … L.A. County Waterworks Districts … and a storage company.”

Busey also indicated he may also owe money to a woman named Carla Loeffler, who sued Busey in May for allegedly attacking her at a Tulsa airport.

But despite any legal or financial troubles, Busey is still doing a happy dance, or, some kind of dance—we’re not exactly sure what it is.

TMZ caught Busey in Malibu the day before he filed for bankruptcy and the actor showed off his moves while dancing along to “Still the One.”

Check out his fancy footwork below:

