These charts show just how popular Microsoft still is with big businesses

Gartner has published research that shows which companies provide the online services used by multi-billion-dollar companies.

The report, titled “Microsoft Dominates Clould Email in Large Public Companies,” looks at how Office 365, the cloud services component, compares to Google’s Apps for Work. Garnter looked at over 5,000 companies in total.

According to the research, Microsoft is the winner when it comes to really big business. The top category — a company with over 100,000 employees or revenues of over $10 billion (£7 billion) — sees Microsoft with an 85% share.

The second top category — a company with over 5,000 employees or revenues between $1 billion (£650 million) and $9 billion (£6.3 billion) — has Microsoft with an 80% share.

Google’s popularity grew as the companies became smaller, but Microsoft was the clear winner with companies that bought tens of thousands of subscriptions to software services.

Here are the charts (via CMSWire):

Share of online software services in companies, ranked by number of employees.

Gartner Microsoft has the biggest share of online cloud services among businesses with over 100,000 employees.

Share of online software services in companies, ranked by revenue.

Gartner Microsoft has the largest share of online software services among companies with revenues of over $10 billion (£7 billion).

