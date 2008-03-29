Gartner: Just Kidding About That 10 Million iPhone Order (AAPL)

Remember that confusing report citing Gartner analyst Ken Dulaney saying that Apple (AAPL) had ordered “a second round” of 10 million iPhones, based on rumours he’d heard from Asia? Now Gartner says it has no idea whether Apple placed an order, InformationWeek reports, after checking in with Dulaney’s boss, Bob Hafner.



Gartner doesn’t know whether Apple has actually placed an order for 3G iPhones, but the researcher does believe the next version of the touch-screen smartphone will have those high-speed capabilities. “If Apple was to place an order, then 10 million would be a reasonable number,” Hafner said. “And we absolutely believe that in the next-generation iPhone, 3G will be there.”

Duh. But:

“We have not got confirmation that an order had been placed,” Hafner said.

Meanwhile, Bank of America analyst Scott Craig thinks he does know. Craig says that Apple plans to build more than 11 million iPhones during the June and September quarters, according to a research note summarized by Barron’s editor Eric Savitz. (Craig also admits that his projection of Apple selling 8 million iPhones is “starting to look too low.” About time.)

And Dow Jones Newswires reports that Taiwanese manufacturer Hon Hai says it’s signed an “exclusive contract” to build Apple’s next-gen iPhone. But nothing on order size or timing.

