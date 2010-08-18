Gartmore: 80% - 90% Of Our Withdrawals Were Because One Star Trader Resigned

Gartmore, one of the UK’s biggest hedge funds, announced that it lost 15% of its AUM last quarter, which is when the fund’s star trader, Guillame Rambourg, resigned.



In case you don’t remember, Rambourg was the star portfolio manager who got in trouble with the FSA for allegedly telling his traders to use certain brokers after a rule was put in place disallowing the activity.

Gartmore then suspended Rambourg despite many (investors who were only invested in the fund because of Rambourg) thinking that it was a horrible idea because it might lead Rambourg to resign.

And then Rambourg resigned, and not too surprisingly, Gartmore lost 15% of its AUM (net £1.9 billion).

AUM is £19.9 billion ($31.15 billion) as of June 30, down from £23.5 billion at the end of March and £22.2 billion at the end of 2009.

What is really amazing – this one man just changed the entire future of a huge UK hedge fund.

The fund blames 80% – 90% on Rambourg’s departure and plan to make up for the losses by never relying on just one or two star (Gartmore’s other star is Roger Guy) PMs again.

From Financial News:

Phil Wagstaff, head of distribution at the firm, told analysts on a conference call this morning that about 80% to 90% of these losses were directly attributable to the “Guillaume Rambourg regulatory issue”.

The fund apparently plans to hire a bunch of new portfolio managers to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

Now Gartmore wants to hire some of the traders leaving banks en masse because of the Volcker Rule.

From Financial News:

Meyer said: “We are in discussions with a number of teams at the moment, and we would hope to have people in place by the end of the year. This has primarily been driven by the potential Volcker Rule in the US.”

