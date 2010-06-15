Gartman: We're Not In The Midst Of A Gold Bubble....Yet

In his latest Letter, Dennis Gartman discusses yesterday’s attempt for gold to rally based on the Greek debt downgrade by Moody’s. Not only did physical gold peter out but so did gold-related stocks. That got people talking about a so-called “gold bubble,” and whether it’s deflating.



Gartman: We find it interesting that amidst the talk of a “Bubble” in gold, Market Vane’s bullish consensus figures are… and have been… hovering at 70%. Bubbles occur when the bullish consensus gets to 90% and above, and even then it must be there and stay there for several weeks before corrections of consequence develop.

Bubbles don’t occur at 70%. 70% bullish enthusiasm for gold is really quite normal. Certainly it is not “Bubble-y.”

