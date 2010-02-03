Gartman: The Volcker Rule WILL Be Enacted, But It's "Abundantly Wrong"

Dennis Gartman appeared on Squawk Europe overnight, and contrary to the latest chatter, he’s predicting that the Volcker Rule will in fact end up being enacted, an outcome which he called “very sad.”



Why?

Because prop trading had nothing to do with the crisis, which was all about the government pushing more bad loans.

He also predicted it will cause havoc in financial markets, and a loss of liquidity.



