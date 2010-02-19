Gartman: Suddenly The World's Central Banks Can't Believe They Ever Doubted The Dollar

Last year the story was all about diversifying away from the dollar.



China engaged in a major project to diversify reserves, and many banks started purchasing euros.

The conventional wisdom of course was that the dollar would be toast.

But as Dennis Gartman points out in his latest letter, suddenly all these central banks are starting to doubt that decision, because if there’s one currency in the world that looks like it could collapse right now, it’s unquestionably the euro.

Simply put, if you are the Reserve Bank of India, or the

People’s Bank of China, or the Reserve Bank of

Russia and you have been buying EURs over the past

five or six years as you tried to diversify your reserves

away from the US dollar and now you find the nations

whose currency you have been diversifying into is in

danger of breaking apart, what would you do? Would

you hold on and hope that what you are watching

happen right before your eyes stops and that your

worst nightmare does not come to fruition? Or would

you begin a hasty exit from as much as you can before

the door is slammed shut entirely and you are left

holding a rather large and very uncomfortable bag?

Our guess is that you use any minor bounces into

which to sell. You’ve really no choice. You might hope

you have a choice. You pray you have a choice, but

you fear that your choices are few and modest… and

so you saw the “bounce” in the EUR as an opportunity

to get less long of it and you issued the order to your

minions on the trading desk to “Sell… and sell what you

can. Am I clear?”

