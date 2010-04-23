Gartman: Share Prices Will Continue To Rise Over The Next Few Years

Today’s performance notwithstanding Dennis Gartman remains optimistic about the price of stocks over time.

Shares will rise for “very long while into the future.” Thank liquidity programs from central banks like the Fed for this wild Bull market. Dow 13,000 is impossible.

But the days of so-called “market leader” stocks like Goldman Sachs and Apple may be coming to an end. Gartman notes that while Apple’s earnings the other day were enough to light the stock on fire, it did not sufficiently move the market as a whole.



Bears should realise that “fighting the tape has proven ill-advised” and if you can’t beat the market, join it.

