Gartman: Gold Will Remain Strong No Matter Who's Selling It Off

Vince Veneziani

In today’s letter, analyst Dennis Gartman goes back to gold, noting that the precious metal was looking strong until a seller stepped in yesterday afternoon.

Gartman suggests that GATA will throw their arms up, declaring that some evil secret syndicate was selling off gold to further their needs. But as far as he’s concerned, the general public still loves the stuff, and will keep it going higher.

gold chart march 18th

Photo: FinViz

