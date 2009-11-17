Gartman: Don't Be Naive, Gold Is A Bubble

Dennis Gartman and Andrew Sorkin discuss the weak dollar and gold. Both see gold as a bubble. Yet Gartman still holds gold regardless. There’s a great currency discussion overall from Mr. Gartman.



1:35 — “I’m long gold… a bit.”

2:00 — “We have to remember, it’s not the Fed’s obligation to pay attention to the dollar. “

3:00 — “Pick a number, [Gold] will continue to go up until it stops… It is a bubble. To say otherwise would be naive, that’s really what it is.”



