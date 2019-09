Suddenly, Greece is THE ISSUE again, which is amazing and shocking to us.



This morning, Dennis Gartman is bearish on the Euro like never before, and says a hard leg down is coming in a matter of weeks.

If EUR/USD reaches the $1.3500 level, it will touch off a “huge round of new and more aggressive selling,” says Gartman.

Photo: Thomson-Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.