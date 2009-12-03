Dennis Gartman Cries Foul On The Guardian's Tar Sands Hit Job

Yesterday, we reported on an article written by George Monbiot regarding the effects of Canada’s tar sands on the environment.



Today, Dennis Gartman points out that Monbiot flew to Toronto despite a self-imposed flying ban.

Normally, no big deal.

But Gartman points out that there aren’t any tar sands in Toronto:

The Gartman Letter: What we found fascinating by Mr. Monbiot’s most recent editorial is that he found it necessary to “fly to Toronto” to find out about the supposed devastating effect of the Tar Sands upon the environment. Telling the world that he broke his “self-imposed ban on flying,” Mr. Monbiot flew from London to Toronto to find out for himself what is going on.

The problem is, if we can be allowed to speak in the vernacular: There ain’t no tar sands in Toronto, Mr. Monbiot! Last we heard, they’re all out West somewhere… someplace called Alberta, and some in Saskatchewan… places your wine & cheese eating, Birkenstock and dirndle- dress wearing, poetry reading and oh-so-politically- correct friends have likely never been… nor would ever go to! Sorry, Mr. Monbiot, but you’ve got another plane trip, and a helicopter ride, and a jeep drive ahead of you if you want to see the Tar Sands. Better get a move on, my friend. ’tis a long, long way from Toronto.

