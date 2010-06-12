Gartman: Dr. Bernanke Isn't Changing His Interest Rate Prognosis Anytime Soon

These days, a lot of analysts and investors like to focus on the ongoing crisis in Europe. But we mus not forget U.S. monetary policy and Ben Bernake, as Dennis Gartman notes this morning in The Gartman Letter.



ECB and Europe policies aside, “Dr. Bernanke,” as Gartman calls him, has made it clear that our current monetary policy is here to stay. No rate hikes will occur until either unemployment falls significantly and stays that way.

Gartman: Which then brings us to the adjusted monetary base, which we have long referred to as “the stock” from which the “soup” of the broader M’s is derived. The base, as measured by the Fed St. Louis… the keeper of the light of Monetarism here in the US… has not grown now since October of last year. We shall acknowledge that the Base has a propensity to go sideways during the spring and early summer, but it is worrisome to us, even so, that the Base is not growing. Yes, it grew explosively last summer, last autumn and into the early winter; but since then it has done nothing.

Of even greater concern is that the currency component of M1 has risen steadily during that period, and cash is a basic component of the monetary base. Currency, since last October, has risen from approximately $865 billion to $885 billion, while the adjusted Monetary Base has gone sideways. In other words, were it not for the growth in currency, the base would be down even more… and perhaps most importantly of all, “currency” is lost to the fractional reserve system. It is not lent, reserved for, and re-lent again and again. Rather currency is deflation objectified, and its growth concerns us for the economic future here in the US.

