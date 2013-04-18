5 Huge Movie Roles Garth Brooks Allegedly Turned Down

Country singer Garth Brooks is being sued by his former partner for compensation she claims she’s owed for work over the past 20 years.



His former partner, Lisa Sanderson, helped the singer get television roles and work in films.

However, you probably don’t remember him in too many roles as he just appeared on “Golden Girls” spinoff “Empty Nest” and served as executive producer on two TV movies.

However, that nearly wasn’t the case. Brooks apparently had the opportunity to be in some big Hollywood blockbusters, but turned them down.

In a lawsuit filed, Sanderson, claims the singer “ruined every single film and television opportunity presented” to his company, Red Strokes.

Sanderson says the singer refused to work with award-winning actors, writers, and directors including Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

He also thought “he could do a better job writing the material himself.”

