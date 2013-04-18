5 Huge Movie Roles Garth Brooks Allegedly Turned Down

Country singer Garth Brooks is being sued by his former partner for compensation she claims she’s owed for work over the past 20 years.
His former partner, Lisa Sanderson, helped the singer get television roles and work in films.
However, you probably don’t remember him in too many roles as he just appeared on “Golden Girls” spinoff “Empty Nest” and served as executive producer on two TV movies.
However, that nearly wasn’t the case. Brooks apparently had the opportunity to be in some big Hollywood blockbusters, but turned them down.
In a lawsuit filed, Sanderson, claims the singer “ruined every single film and television opportunity presented” to his company, Red Strokes.
Sanderson says the singer refused to work with award-winning actors, writers, and directors including Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.
He also thought “he could do a better job writing the material himself.”
The singer passed on the role after being sent the script because, again, he didn't believe he was the star.
'Brooks also passed on that film, saying the star of the film was the tornado and Brooks wanted to be the star.'
(Source: Sanderson Complaint)
Brooks was offered a role as a sniper in the Steven Spielberg film because he wasn't the star and didn't believe anyone wanted to see the film.
'Brooks refused to accept the role, indicating that he wanted to be the star and was unwilling to share the limelight with the rest of the ensemble cast ... Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Edward Burns.'
(Source: Sanderson Complaint)
Long before 'Nashville' hit ABC, Brooks reportedly pitched a show about a rockstar called 'The Lamb.'
Sanderson says Fox loved the idea, but it didn't move forward because he 'refused to share his music publishing with Fox.'
(Source: Sanderson Complaint)
Sanderson claims she and Brooks arranged a deal to be producers on Tim Burton's 2010 Disney flick and for the singer to record a track for the album.
However, after Brooks wanted to cowrite the script, the film never went forward.
'Alice in Wonderland' went on to earn more than $1 billion worldwide at the box office.
(Source: Sanderson Complaint)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.