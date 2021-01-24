Garth Brooks thanked Lady Gaga for letting him borrow her hairstylist and makeup artist on Inauguration Day

Rob Carr/Getty Images; PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga performed on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021.

Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga both performed at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day ceremony.

Brooks thanked the pop singer for letting him enlist the help of her hair and makeup team.

Lady Gaga’s hairstylist and makeup artist confirmed that they helped with the country singer’s look.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Before stepping outside the US Capitol Building to perform “Amazing Grace” at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day ceremony, country singer Garth Brooks apparently enlisted the help of Lady Gaga’s hair and makeup team.

In a tweet, Brooks asked Lady Gaga to pass on his thanks to her hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, and makeup artist, Sarah Tanno-Stewart.

“They saved a cowboy today,” Brooks wrote in the tweet on Wednesday. “Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me!”

He also called the pop artist, who sang the National Anthem at the inauguration ceremony, a “national treasure.”

“You were fabulous today and every day,” Brooks wrote, tagging Lady Gaga.

. @ladygaga

You were fabulous today and everyday

A national treasure

Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me!

They saved a cowboy today

Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) January 21, 2021

In respective Instagram stories sharing a post from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way foundation, Aspiras and Tanno-Stewart confirmed that they helped Brooks with his hair and makeup styling on Inauguration Day.

Aspiras wrote: “@garthbrooks a true gentleman! Thank you for your kindness too!”

Tanno-Stewart wrote in an Instagram story post: “What a legend! @garthbrooks. One of the kindest people I have ever met.”

Brooks’ performance on Inauguration Day seemed to attract more attention than his hair and makeup look. His appearance sparked mixed reactions, as some conservative fans called for him to be boycotted for performing at a Democratic president’s swearing-in ceremony. Others pointed out how the Republican singer has a long history of bipartisanship and supporting the LGBTQ community.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t get enough of Lady Gaga’s inauguration performance styling â€” from her Schiaparelli outfit and symbolic dove pin to her eye-catching braided hairstyle.



Read more:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ family members had some of the best style moments of Inauguration Day



ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images; SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Lady Gaga wore a custom outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry for French label Schiaparelli.

Aspiras wrote on Instagram that the pop artist wore a halo braided updo, saying the style was “inspired by classic beauty that is timeless, heavenly & oh so GAGA.” Aspiras added that the mission of the look was to create “a romantic feel with a sense of pride and hope for this very special Inauguration event.”

Tanno-Stewart said on Instagram that she chose two lip products from Lady Gaga’s makeup brand, Haus Laboratories â€” a lip liner in the colour “Slayer” and the Le Monster Matte lip crayon in “1950” â€” to complement the bold jacket and skirt.

Additionally, Lady Gaga made a statement with her gilded dove pin, which was also a piece from Schiaparelli.

“A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other,” the musician tweeted on Inauguration Day.

Aspiras and Tanno-Stewart did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.