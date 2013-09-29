The Argument For Why Vladimir Putin Will Not Finish Out His Term In Russia

Russian political activist (and grand chessmaster) Garry Kasparov doesn’t think it’s a sure bet that Russian President Vladimir Putin finishes out his current term in Russia.

Why? He told Business Insider in a recent interview that he expects the Russian people to revolt against Putin before he is up for another term in 2018.

“The Russian economy is literally a pipeline,” Kasparov said, referring to Russia’s natural gas pipeline. “It’s not functioning, and it will not survive another term without crisis. So the moment Putin loses his ability to generate enormous amounts of cash to buy the apathy of the majority of Russians, we’ll see an uprising.”

Watch the full clip below:

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Alana Kakoyiannis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.