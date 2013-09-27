US

Chess Master Kasparov On The Best Way To Annoy Putin At The 2014 Olympics

Brett LoGiurato

Russian political activist and grand chessmaster Garry Kasparov doesn’t think people offended by recently passed Russian anti-gay laws should protest by boycotting the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Rather, he told Business Insider in a recent interview, individuals and corporations should openly defy Russian President Vladimir Putin in his own country.

One example: Have Coca-Cola, an Olympic sponsor, put a rainbow flag on all of its cans.

“I think it would be the best way to ruin Putin’s celebration,” Kasparov said.

