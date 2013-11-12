Here's Garry Kasparov's Prediction For The Most Anticipated Chess Match In Quite Some Time

The most anticipated chess match in decades is underway in Chennai, India, matching up world champion Viswanathan Anand against the 22-year-old Norwegian Magnus Carlsen.

World champion Garry Kasparov wrote on Business Insider last week that a win for Carlsen would be huge for the chess world.

We spoke with Kasparov in September, when he expanded upon why he felt that a win for the young, charismatic Carlsen is important for the sport. He also gave his official prediction for the match, which has currently featured two draws in the best-of-12 series.

Click for sound.

