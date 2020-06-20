The officer accused of killing Rayshard Brooks was moved to a different jail over security concerns

Atlanta Police Department The Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe shot Rayshard Brooks on June 12 as the 27-year-old Black man ran away in a Wendy’s parking lot.

The officer accused of killing Rayshard Brooks was moved from Fulton County Jail to another correctional facility due to security concerns, according to CNN.

The officer, Garrett Rolfe, faces 11 charges, including a felony murder charge, in Rayshard Brooks’ death.

Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot last week, and his death has increased the call of end police brutality across the country.

Hours before the officer who is accused of killing Rayshard Brooks was scheduled to appear in court, he moved correction facilities due to security concerns.

Garrett Rolfe faces a felony murder charge and 10 other charges in Brooks’ death. Rolfe fatally shot Brooks was shot at a Wendy’s drive-thru last week.

The 27-year-old Black man’s death has angered people across the country to call an end for police brutality and racism.

On Thursday, Rolfe turned himself in, and he is being held without bond.

Rolfe has since been fired from the Atlanta Police Department. He was at the Fulton County Jail and was moved to another facility in Atlanta for security reasons, three law enforcement sources told CNN.

According to the local news outlet, Gwinnett Daily Post, Golfe was moved from Fulton County Jail to Gwinnett County jail.

The other officer involved in the shooting, Devin Brosnan, faces an aggravated assault charge. He was released on a signature bond, according to Gwinnett Daily Post. Brosnan was also put on administrative leave by the Atlanta Police Department.

The officers were called to the Wendy’s on June 12. Brooks was shot by one officer during the struggle with police officers and the incident was caught on both surveillance and police cameras.

