Surfer Breaks World Record By Riding Enormous 100-Foot Wave

Surfer Garrett McNamara broke another world record by surfing a 100-foot wave in Portugal. In 2011, McNamara surfed a 78-foot wave setting the world record.



McNamara was accompanied by fellow surfers Andrew Cotton and Alastair Mennie. Mennie told the Guardian:

“Everything was perfect, the weather, the waves. Cotty and I surfed two big waves of about 60ft and then, when Garrett was ready came a canyon wave of over 90ft. The jet ski was the best place to see him riding the biggest wave I’ve ever seen. It was amazing. Most people would be scared but Garrett was controlling everything in the critical part of the wave. It was an inspiring ride by an inspiring surfer.”

There’s no video up yet, but here’s an incredible photo from Twitter:

Photo: @ciscosalvador

And the trailer for the video that’s soon to come:



