Uber Co-Founder Wants To Raise $US75 Million To Create New Startups

Serial entrepreneur Garret Camp is trying to raise $US75 million for his new venture called Expa Capital, according to an SEC filing.

You can think of Expa as a technology studio that will help create and fund new products.

The company, Camp previously told TechCrunch, would be structured similarly to Obvious, Evan William’s studio that has made startups like Medium, Lift, and Branch, which recently sold to Facebook.

Camp first rose to fame when eBay bought his startup StumbleUpon for $US75 million in 2007. Camp later bought back his startup from eBay in 2009, and raised $US17 million in new funding.

Three years later, Camp left his chief executive role and helped found on-demand car service company Uber with Travis Kalanick. Today, Uber is worth around $US3.8 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.