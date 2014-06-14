The Co-Founder Of Uber Is Teasing A Secret New Startup That Looks Like An OpenTable Killer

Garrett Camp, founder of Uber and StumbleUpon, is working on a bunch of new projects under an umbrella company, Expa. Camp raised $US50 million to work on the projects and brought Foursquare co-founder Naveen Selvadurai on to help him.

Recently, they both began teasing one of the new startups on Twitter and Facebook, Reserve.

There isn’t much information about Reserve out there, but the website says “A new dining experience is coming” this fall.

The startup sounds like it could compete with OpenTable, which was just acquired by Priceline for $US2.6 billion.

Timothy Knight, a former VP of Product at Fuse Networks, is the startup’s CTO. According to LinkedIn, he’s been with Reserve since November. Drew Shepard, an entrepreneur, is the company’s general manager. He helped create a buzzy iPhone dock, the Lumawake, and co-founded a startup called Pixl Now. Josef Loria, who formerly worked at HBO, is also on the Reserve team as a Dev Ops manager. Joe Marchese, CEO of ad tech company True[X], also seems to be involved in Reserve and has been tweeting about the company. Michelle Manning is Reserve’s Director of Restaurant Relations.

It makes sense to attack OpenTable. We’ve seen widespread complaints about it on Twitter today in reaction to the news that it sold for $US2.6 billion. Lots of people think that it could be so much better. Maybe Reserve will make those people happy.

Other Expa projects that have been teased include OpenLikes, a social media “experiment” that helps you find people who share similar interests, and Operator.

